Novacyt sinks on termination of UK government contract
Apr. 09, 2021 11:56 AM ETNovacyt S.A. (NVYTF)NVYTFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novacyt (OTCPK:NVYTF -36.3%) has lost more than a third after announcing a possible termination of the contract with the UK Department of Health and Social Care (“DHSC”) to supply COVID-19 Direct kits and other products.
- Cautioning a ‘material impact’ on Q4 2020 as a result Novacyt says: “the company has taken legal advice and believes it has strong grounds to assert its contractual rights.”
- DHSC contract has driven ~50% of the company revenue for Q1 2021 reported at €83.0M (£72.6M). And the loss of the contract extension could lead its 2021 revenue and profits to fall behind the market expectations, Novacyt said in a statement.
- As announced in September, the DHSC supply contract awarded to its subsidiary Primerdesign had an initial phase of up to six months.