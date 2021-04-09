Novacyt sinks on termination of UK government contract

  • Novacyt (OTCPK:NVYTF -36.3%) has lost more than a third after announcing a possible termination of the contract with the UK Department of Health and Social Care (“DHSC”) to supply COVID-19 Direct kits and other products.
  • Cautioning a ‘material impact’ on Q4 2020 as a result Novacyt says: “the company has taken legal advice and believes it has strong grounds to assert its contractual rights.”
  • DHSC contract has driven ~50% of the company revenue for Q1 2021 reported at €83.0M (£72.6M). And the loss of the contract extension could lead its 2021 revenue and profits to fall behind the market expectations, Novacyt said in a statement.
  • As announced in September, the DHSC supply contract awarded to its subsidiary Primerdesign had an initial phase of up to six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.