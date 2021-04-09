Semiconductor ETFs see largest inflows YTD compared to any industry

  • Semiconductor exchange traded funds have seen the largest inflows of funds compared to any other industry in 2021. Year-to-date semiconductor ETFs have attracted over $59.1B in net positive flows.
  • $59.1B is significant in nature as it's more than double the amount the second ranked industry brought in, which was broad technology, and it accumulated $28.9B in inflows year-to-date.
  • The semiconductor industry has had a lot of attention brought to the space, with the chip shortages being a focal point to rising stock prices. Furthermore, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported on Monday that worldwide sales recently rose nearly 15% Y/Y.
  • It's no surprise that a shortage in this space will ripple out into other industries. Semiconductors act as the brains of modern-day electronics, which help facilitate advancements in almost all industries from healthcare to communication, automotive and more.
  • Below is a visual representation of the top ten industries that have experienced the highest 3-month fund flows. Data is according to etfdb.com, and Seeking Alpha then compiled the analysis.

  • There are nine semiconductor exchange traded funds available to investors, but one that sticks out is the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). SOXX is +18.20% YTD and is -0.34% on the day.
  • A few other semiconductor ETFs are as follows: (NYSEARCA:SOXL), (NASDAQ:SMH), (NYSEARCA:PSI), (NYSEARCA:XSD), (NYSEARCA:SOXS), (NYSEARCA:USD), (NASDAQ:FTXL), and (NYSEARCA:SSG).
  • Learn more information about the semiconductor industry.
