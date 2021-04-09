Global Tech Industries to provide digital assets platform with Alt 5 Sigma
Apr. 09, 2021 12:55 PM ETGlobal Tech Industries Group, Inc. (GTII)GTIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Global Tech Industries Group (OTCQB:GTII +5.7%) enters into an agreement with Alt 5 Sigma to provide with a blockchain-based digital assets platform.
- Company will license the Alt 5 Digital Assets Platform on a white-label basis, which will enable the company to brand the platform and utilize Alt 5 Sigma’s services to customize the platform.
- David Reichman, CEO commented “We are very excited to be partnering with Alt 5 Sigma in connection with the planned roll-out of our digital assets platform. The flexibility of their platform and their technical expertise should enable us to deploy our platform on an expedited basis. This is especially important as we move forward simultaneously with Ronald Cavalier's efforts to develop the Company’s fine art tokenization strategy.”