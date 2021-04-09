Argus boosts target on Alphabet, expecting more momentum from ad recovery

Apr. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETGOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Argus Research has raised its price target on Alphabet (GOOG +0.4%, GOOGL +0.4%), maintaining its bullish stance even as it sees continued regulatory scrutiny both at home and abroad.
  • Analyst Joseph Bonner raised his target on GOOGL to $2,500 from $2,400, implying 11% further upside.
  • He noted Google won its long-running battle against Oracle over copyright infringement following a Supreme Court ruling, but notes it faces headline risks from antitrust actions, and "investor uncertainty over the outcomes may create an overhang for GOOGL shares."
  • But the recovery from the COVID-19 advertising slump has been "remarkable," he writes. And the shares look attractively valued considering its rapidly expanding businesses.
  • "We see continued momentum in 1H21 as e-commerce and digital advertising have burgeoned with stay-at-home consumers flocking to the Internet for shopping and entertainment," he says.
  • Wall Street is Very Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish as well.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.