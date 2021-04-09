Argus boosts target on Alphabet, expecting more momentum from ad recovery
Apr. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETGOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Argus Research has raised its price target on Alphabet (GOOG +0.4%, GOOGL +0.4%), maintaining its bullish stance even as it sees continued regulatory scrutiny both at home and abroad.
- Analyst Joseph Bonner raised his target on GOOGL to $2,500 from $2,400, implying 11% further upside.
- He noted Google won its long-running battle against Oracle over copyright infringement following a Supreme Court ruling, but notes it faces headline risks from antitrust actions, and "investor uncertainty over the outcomes may create an overhang for GOOGL shares."
- But the recovery from the COVID-19 advertising slump has been "remarkable," he writes. And the shares look attractively valued considering its rapidly expanding businesses.
- "We see continued momentum in 1H21 as e-commerce and digital advertising have burgeoned with stay-at-home consumers flocking to the Internet for shopping and entertainment," he says.
- Wall Street is Very Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish as well.