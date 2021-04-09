Boeing's latest 737 MAX problem looks like easy fix, Jefferies analyst says
Apr. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Boeing (BA -1.5%) shares continue to bump along ~1.5% lower after the company flagged a new problem with 737 MAX jets, but some analysts say a fix will be easy and cause "minimal disruption" for customers.
- "Changing the equipment could take hours or days to fix, a modest disruption," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu says, adding that Boeing's alterations to aircraft "is not out of the norm, but would seem to get more attention given prior issues."
- The newest problem seems to be "well understood," and timing for fixes will depend on the availability of technicians and equipment, Kahyaoglu says.
- "We gather that the issue is related to production and not design," Cowen's Cau Von Rumohr says, while noting the episode comes at an awkward time from a public relations perspective.
- The problem reportedly affects ~90 737 MAX jets; Southwest, one of the airlines affected, says it pulled 30 737 MAX jets from its schedule, swapping them with other jets for the flights.