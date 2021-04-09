Boeing's latest 737 MAX problem looks like easy fix, Jefferies analyst says

Apr. 09, 2021 12:58 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Boeing (BA -1.5%) shares continue to bump along ~1.5% lower after the company flagged a new problem with 737 MAX jets, but some analysts say a fix will be easy and cause "minimal disruption" for customers.
  • "Changing the equipment could take hours or days to fix, a modest disruption," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu says, adding that Boeing's alterations to aircraft "is not out of the norm, but would seem to get more attention given prior issues."
  • The newest problem seems to be "well understood," and timing for fixes will depend on the availability of technicians and equipment, Kahyaoglu says.
  • "We gather that the issue is related to production and not design," Cowen's Cau Von Rumohr says, while noting the episode comes at an awkward time from a public relations perspective.
  • The problem reportedly affects ~90 737 MAX jets; Southwest, one of the airlines affected, says it pulled 30 737 MAX jets from its schedule, swapping them with other jets for the flights.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.