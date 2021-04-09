Sanofi targets mRNA based medicine with acquisition of Tidal Therapeutics
Apr. 09, 2021 2:12 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) has announced the acquisition of Tidal Therapeutics, a privately-held biotech company with mRNA-based applications in oncology and immune diseases.
- The transaction involves $160M of upfront payment and up to $310M upon achievement of certain milestones.
- Tidal Therapeutics a clinical-stage company utilizes a novel mRNA-based approach to in vivo reprogramming of immune cells.
- “We anticipate that this next generation, off-the-shelf approach has the potential to bring CAR-T cell therapy to a much broader patient population,” says Frank Nestle Global Head of Research and Chief Scientific Officer at Sanofi.
- “We believe that the underlying mRNA targeting platform will create disruptive therapeutic approaches across a variety of oncology and autoimmune conditions.”
- Sanofi has just released an abstract evaluating its IL-2 therapeutic THOR-707 in a mid-stage study targeting various cancers.