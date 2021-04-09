Sanofi targets mRNA based medicine with acquisition of Tidal Therapeutics

Apr. 09, 2021 2:12 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) has announced the acquisition of Tidal Therapeutics, a privately-held biotech company with mRNA-based applications in oncology and immune diseases.
  • The transaction involves $160M of upfront payment and up to $310M upon achievement of certain milestones.
  • Tidal Therapeutics a clinical-stage company utilizes a novel mRNA-based approach to in vivo reprogramming of immune cells.
  • “We anticipate that this next generation, off-the-shelf approach has the potential to bring CAR-T cell therapy to a much broader patient population,” says Frank Nestle Global Head of Research and Chief Scientific Officer at Sanofi.
  • “We believe that the underlying mRNA targeting platform will create disruptive therapeutic approaches across a variety of oncology and autoimmune conditions.”
  • Sanofi has just released an abstract evaluating its IL-2 therapeutic THOR-707 in a mid-stage study targeting various cancers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.