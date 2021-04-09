Amid rumors, Google officially announces Pixel 5A 5G - report

Apr. 09, 2021 2:32 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Google (GOOG +0.5%, GOOGL +0.5%) has responded to rumors about cancellation of a planned Pixel 5A 5G by announcing the phone officially, The Verge reports.
  • "Pixel 5A 5G is not canceled," a spokesperson wrote. "It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s A-series phone was introduced."
  • The phone was rumored to be put on hold due to ongoing semiconductor shortages - which still may impact the new Pixel phone if it's set only for the U.S. and Japan, according to the report.
  • Google has evolved in recent years to offering high-end flagship phones in the fall, and following up with a more inexpensive smartphone in the following summers. It's said to be planning the Pixel 6 for this fall, to be based on its own designed silicon, the "Whitechapel" system-on-a-chip.
