Apple's 5G iPhone 12 models top January smartphone sales
Apr. 09, 2021
- Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone models took six of the top 10 slots for the top selling smartphones in January, according to research firm Counterpoint Research.
- The first half of those slots belonged to iPhone 12 models with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max representing 71% of Apple's total smartphone sales for the month.
- Nearly one-third of the iPhone 12 demand came from the United States, where carrier promotions combined with the pent-up demand for the 5G smartphones that launched later than usual last year due to the pandemic's supply chain disruptions.
- Apple also took the fourth place slot with the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 Mini, plagued by reports of poor sales, came in eighth and only ranked above the low-cost iPhone SE among Apple's top products.
- Xiaomi's Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 budget smartphones came in fifth and sixth place in January. Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A21s and the recently launched Galaxy A31 rounded out the list.
- In other iPhone news, DigiTimes sources say Apple could raise its 5G mmWave shipping goal for 2021 as the company moves to expand the devices beyond the United States. Apple cut its goal last year as the pandemic slowed the ramp of the necessary infrastructure in the United States and Europe, but that situation is now improving.
- The mmWave 5G iPhones operate through higher frequency radio bands than the 6GHz version of 5G, which means mmWave offers much faster speeds but also have a limited range that requires a specialized, more expensive infrastructure.
