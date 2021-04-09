Scilex Holding gets FDA sNDA approval for Ztlido label expansion
Apr. 09, 2021
- Scilex Holding, an over 99% owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -2.8%), has received a supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) approval from the U.S. FDA for ZTlido to make efficacy labeling change with clinical data.
- ZTlido (lidocaine patch) 1.8% is indicated for the treatment of pain associated with post herpetic neuralgia (shingles).
- It is the only lidocaine topical system that has been studied under the water stress conditions, and now has FDA label reflecting its use while showering, swimming and bathing, the company said.
- It gives polymer-based ZTlido a competitive edge as other systems, especially water-based or hydrogel-based formulations, cannot be used when wet and must be removed prior to water exposure, Sorrento said.