Dow Jones, S&P 500 end week at record highs; Nasdaq leads weekly gains
Apr. 09, 2021 4:03 PM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- A late Friday rally cemented a strong week for stocks, which started strong Monday catching up with the Good Friday payroll numbers.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.9% led today's session, with a double-digit price gain in UnitedHealth and strong moves from Salesforce and Honeywell, which caught some sell-side praise.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.8% rose closed above 4,100.
- The Nasdaq +0.5% trailed, with rates climbing. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 1.66%, but actually came off highs after a very hot March PPI report.
- For the week, the Nasdaq gained 3.1%, the S&P rose 2.7% and the Dow was up 2%.
- Seven of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with Healthcare the surprise winner at the bell. Industrials, info Tech and Consumer Discretionary were right behind.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) brought up the rear.
- The Big 6 megacaps were mostly higher, although Tesla was lower. Amazon gained the most after a union vote failed and Apple climbed on strong 5G phone sales.