McGrath RentCorp acquires modular kitchen rental company
Apr. 09, 2021 4:10 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)MGRCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) acquires Kitchens To Go, a modular kitchen solutions company for foodservice providers.
- The transaction was funded with borrowings from company's revolving credit agreement.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, impact of the acquisition is not expected to materially impact 2021 financial outlook.
- “Our acquisition of Kitchens To Go is highly complementary to our modular building rental business. As we expand our ability to provide solutions to our customers, there are opportunities for us to serve businesses that have a temporary facilities need with their food service projects. I am pleased to welcome the team at Kitchens To Go as they have deep knowledge of the industry and a wonderful culture that will fit well with us. We now have another product line that is a logical adjacency to our core business and we look forward to growing it together.” said Joe Hanna President and CEO.