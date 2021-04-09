Allegiant Travel's March traffic down 26%, capacity shows improvement
Apr. 09, 2021 4:11 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)ALGTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports 26.3% decline in March 2021 scheduled service revenue passenger miles to 1.02B, when compared to March 2019.
- Load factor down 3,000 bps to 55.8%.
- Total system capacity increased 13.8% to 1.83B available seat miles and the carrier -26.2% to 1.09M passengers during the month.
- Departures up 13.7% for the month.
- The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $1.99.
- "The significant improvement in March demand coupled with our industry-leading cost structure enabled us to generate positive EPS and EBITDA for the month of March, excluding the benefit from the payroll support grant. For the March quarter, we expect adjusted CASM, excluding fuel, to be down 3 to 4 percent, year over two-year," says EVP and CFO Gregory Anderson.
- "We continue to expect first quarter total revenue to fall in the middle of our previous guide of down 35 to 40 percent, when compared with 2019. We remain optimistic about peak summer travel. With national vaccination rates steadily increasing and average daily bookings trending in the right direction, we expect sequential revenue improvements into the second quarter," adds SVP, Revenue Drew Wells.
