FDA accepts Genmab, Seagen's tisotumab vedotin BLA application for review
Apr. 09, 2021
- Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin.
- This BLA requests FDA approval of tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. The FDA has set a target action date of Oct 10, 2021.
- Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to tissue factor (TF), a cell-surface protein expressed on multiple solid tumors including cervical cancer, and is associated with tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis and poor prognosis.
- The BLA submission is based on the results of the innovaTV 204 pivotal phase 2 single-arm clinical trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.