Credit Suisse sizes up CMS payment updates for rehab, psychiatric facilities

Apr. 09, 2021 4:16 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC), SEM, ACHC, UHSEHC, SEM, ACHC, UHSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued proposed rules that would update the payment terms and policies for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities and Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities for fiscal 2022.
  • IRF payment rates are set to increase by +1.8% or $160M over FY21 while IPF payment rate will see a 2.3% increase or $90M from FY21.
  • The analysts at Credit Suisse call both updates to rules as in line with their expectations.
  • Within its coverage Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) are most exposed to IRF updates while Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are most impacted by updates to IPF rules.
  • Credit Suisse has also evaluated the impact of updates to payment terms for Skilled Nursing Facility prospective payment system and Hospice base payments.
