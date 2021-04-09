Credit Suisse sizes up CMS payment updates for rehab, psychiatric facilities
- On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued proposed rules that would update the payment terms and policies for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities and Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities for fiscal 2022.
- IRF payment rates are set to increase by +1.8% or $160M over FY21 while IPF payment rate will see a 2.3% increase or $90M from FY21.
- The analysts at Credit Suisse call both updates to rules as in line with their expectations.
- Within its coverage Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) are most exposed to IRF updates while Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are most impacted by updates to IPF rules.
- Credit Suisse has also evaluated the impact of updates to payment terms for Skilled Nursing Facility prospective payment system and Hospice base payments.