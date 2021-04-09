Nielsen sticks up for ratings accuracy amid fire from unhappy networks
- Amid some flak from its network TV clients, Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) says that while there were some odd effects on its ratings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, its figures are "robust and representative."
- Nielsen says it looked internally at its process for estimating ratings via its observational panel. That followed pushback from the Video Advertising Bureau (TV networks' reps on Madison Avenue) that the company was under-reporting viewing during the pandemic because of a shrunken panel size, and failing to account sufficiently for the lack of original show episodes and the cancellation of many sports.
- "In order to comply with state and federal guidelines, and ensure the safety of Nielsen associates and the families that participate in our panels, Nielsen paused all in-home activities at the onset of the pandemic," the company says. "A series of innovative procedures were put in place, aimed at protecting the overall fidelity of audience estimates and maintaining a robust sample size."
- Essentially, the company notes that while streaming is increasing, that's failing to totally stem the ongoing decline in linear TV viewing.
- "As would be expected, TV viewership, as well as other media consumption, spiked when people were forced to stay at home, with massive jumps in news viewing," it says. "But after the initial shock of the pandemic arriving passed, consumers’ shifting media habits continued."
- And it adds that traditional TV engagement isn't just affected by fragmenting video options - consumers are growing their audio streaming diets, with podcasts growing and streaming audio consumption up by 39% on computers/mobile between May 2020 and January 2021.