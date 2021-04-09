S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 closed positive on the week, and the financial markets witnessed exceptionally low trade volumes and volatility. Additionally, in the latest Fund Market Insight Report by Refnitiv Lipper, market participants saw that ETF investors were net purchasers for Q1, injecting +$221.6B to the market.
- Furthermore, this week President Joe Biden moved up the target date that will allow all American adults to become eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 to April 19th.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week on a positive note +2.34% and is +9.72% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on April 5th to the close on April 9th.
- #1: Information Technology, +4.66% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +4.00%.
- #2: Consumer Discretionary, +4.23% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +2.24%.
- #3: Communication Services, +3.17% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +2.72%.
- #4: Financials, +1.91% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +0.86%.
- #5: Industrials, +1.76% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.75%.
- #6: Consumer Staples, +1.45% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.66%.
- #7: Health Care, +1.33% and the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +0.86%.
- #8: Utilities, +1.30% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.95%.
- #9: Materials, +0.67% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.45%.
- #10: Real Estate, +0.50% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -0.07%.
- #11:Energy, -4.04% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -4.30%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. See how they matched last week's performance.