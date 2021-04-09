Amazon says it didn't intimidate Alabama workers to vote against union

Apr. 09, 2021 4:39 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor155 Comments
  • In a blog post thanking workers in Bessemer, Alabama, for voting against forming a union, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) notes that less than 16% of the fulfillment center's workers voted in favor of unionization.
  • "It’s easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that’s not true," says Amazon. The company continues that workers heard "far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us."
  • The company also notes that it "didn't win." Employees just voted to not join a union.
  • Yesterday, the National Labor Relations Board said Amazon's then likely victory was a sign that the "system is broken" and accused the e-commerce giant of taking advantage of the situation with an anti-union push.
