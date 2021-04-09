Saudi Aramco to sell 49% stake in pipelines to EIG-led consortium - WSJ
Apr. 09, 2021
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has reached an agreement to sell a 49% stake in its oil pipelines to an international consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment for more than $12B, in a deal that could be announced as soon as this weekend, WSJ reports.
- The deal represents another far-reaching attempt to monetize Saudi Arabia's prodigious oil assets as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy and attract foreign investors.
- Earlier this week, BlackRock and Brookfield Asset Management reportedly dropped out of the running to acquire a stake in the Saudi pipeline business.