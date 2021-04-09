Consumer products' Honest Company files for initial public offering
- The Honest Company - the consumer products firm founded by actor Jessica Alba - has filed for a long-awaited initial public offering.
- The company lists a placeholder IPO value of $100M.
- It's seeking a ticker listing on Nasdaq under HNST.
- Lead underwriters include Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, BofA Securities, Citigroup, William Blair and Guggenheim Securities.
- For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company notes revenues of $300.5M (up from 2019 revenue of $235.6M), gross profit of $107.9M, and an operating loss of $13.5M (narrowed from 2019's loss of $31.5M). Net loss narrowed to $14.5M from a 2019 loss of $31.1M.
- The company points to "significant competition" well-known legacy consumer product players, as well as emerging direct-to-consumer brands.
- In diapers and wipes, it notes rivals in Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Pampers/Luvs maker Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), WaterWipes and private labels. In skin and personal care, it points to J&J, Burt's Bees parent Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Unilever (UL, UN), Benefit Cosmetics owner LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL), L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY). and Pacifica Beauty LLC.
- And in household and wellness, rivals include Clorox, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) and Seventh Generation owner Unilever.