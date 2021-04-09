Consumer products' Honest Company files for initial public offering

  • The Honest Company - the consumer products firm founded by actor Jessica Alba - has filed for a long-awaited initial public offering.
  • The company lists a placeholder IPO value of $100M.
  • It's seeking a ticker listing on Nasdaq under HNST.
  • Lead underwriters include Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, BofA Securities, Citigroup, William Blair and Guggenheim Securities.
  • For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company notes revenues of $300.5M (up from 2019 revenue of $235.6M), gross profit of $107.9M, and an operating loss of $13.5M (narrowed from 2019's loss of $31.5M). Net loss narrowed to $14.5M from a 2019 loss of $31.1M.
  • The company points to "significant competition" well-known legacy consumer product players, as well as emerging direct-to-consumer brands.
  • In diapers and wipes, it notes rivals in Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Pampers/Luvs maker Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), WaterWipes and private labels. In skin and personal care, it points to J&J, Burt's Bees parent Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Unilever (UL, UN), Benefit Cosmetics owner LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL), L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY). and Pacifica Beauty LLC.
  • And in household and wellness, rivals include Clorox, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) and Seventh Generation owner Unilever.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.