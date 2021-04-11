After flood of content, are streaming services running low on new shows?
Apr. 11, 2021 By: Jason Aycock Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), T, DIS, AMZN
- With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing previously unseen levels of streaming entertainment consumption, along with a corresponding slowdown/shutdown of content production while new entrants continued to launch their services, the question arose in some quarters whether the fat pipe of new content might finally run a bit thinner.
- We may be there, NextTV suggests. "It's fair to say the content drought is here," says Kasey Moore, editor of online guide What's on Netflix.
- He says the number of original series episodes and movies debuting on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 12% year-to-date vs. 2020. New programming additions (of any type) are down by more than half: 40 this month, vs. 83 in April 2020.
- And Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw notes that aside from HBO Max's (NYSE:T) release of Generation in March, its other March offerings were a recut film (Zack Snyder's Justice League), two documentaries and Godzilla vs. Kong, which was finished before the pandemic began. That's down significantly from HBO's production over the same period in 2020.
- Meanwhile, Hulu (NYSE:DIS) had no originals for March, and Amazon Prime Video's (NASDAQ:AMZN) biggest release was another closed-cinema unload: Coming 2 America.
- The pipeline for documentaries and animated titles looks robust, Bloomberg notes, but English-language live-action shows are very light - and streaming services are turning to foreign sources to find some new content for a novelty-hungry customer base.