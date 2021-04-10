Bitcoin roundup: Dan Loeb's Third Point custodies with Coinbase, price climbs over $60K
Apr. 10, 2021 9:38 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), COIN, FTCVCOIN, FTCV, BTC-USDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor115 Comments
- via Coindesk
- Five of Dan Loeb's Third Point funds now hold cryptocurrency with Coinbase (COIN), though it's not clear how much or in what form (i.e. coins themselves, derivatives, ...). Coindesk had earlier reported that Paul Tudor Jones is also a Coinbase client. In a call this week, the soon-to-be-public Coinbase disclosed a whopping $122B in institutional assets.
- A few weeks back, Loeb tweeted about doing a "deep dive" into crypto, suggesting Third Point was either already invested, or on the cusp of doing so. Loeb is also a sizable investor in crypto broker eToro, which is going public in a SPAC deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV).
- As for prices, it's too early to say whether Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has truly broken out of its relatively tight $55K-$58K trading range of the past month, but the crypto did enjoy a Friday night/Saturday morning price surge to nearly $61K. It's currently changing hands at $60.1K.
- Coinbase is going public via direct listing on April 14, and already has received a big price target increase.