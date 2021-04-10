SoftBank Vision Fund 2 accelerates its AI startup investments after rocky start

In 2017, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) launched its Vision Fund, a massive $100B tech investment fund that received half of its funding from contributors like Apple, Qualcomm, and the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Vision Fund was a VC darling and in 2019 SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son announced plans for a $108B Vision Fund 2. SoftBank pledged $38B to the new fund and touted Apple, Microsoft, and Foxconn as potential outside investors.

But SoftBank struggled to find outside investors for the AI-focused Vision Fund 2 due to the fund's chaotic management and SoftBank's growing problems, including losses on its WeWork and Uber investments and pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

Vision Fund 2 launched but only with some funding from SoftBank. By November 2020, SVF2 had invested $2.6B in 13 companies and Son acknowledged that the fund "was not that popular" with outside investors.

But SoftBank's fortunes have turned after a series of asset sales, the blockbuster debut of SVF1 holding DoorDash, and the pandemic-driven demand for Uber Eats. The main company has ramped up its own investments, and SVF2 has accelerated its activity in recent weeks.

Here are a few of the top SVF2 investments from this past week: