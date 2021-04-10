SoftBank Vision Fund 2 accelerates its AI startup investments after rocky start
In 2017, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) launched its Vision Fund, a massive $100B tech investment fund that received half of its funding from contributors like Apple, Qualcomm, and the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Vision Fund was a VC darling and in 2019 SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son announced plans for a $108B Vision Fund 2. SoftBank pledged $38B to the new fund and touted Apple, Microsoft, and Foxconn as potential outside investors.
But SoftBank struggled to find outside investors for the AI-focused Vision Fund 2 due to the fund's chaotic management and SoftBank's growing problems, including losses on its WeWork and Uber investments and pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
Vision Fund 2 launched but only with some funding from SoftBank. By November 2020, SVF2 had invested $2.6B in 13 companies and Son acknowledged that the fund "was not that popular" with outside investors.
But SoftBank's fortunes have turned after a series of asset sales, the blockbuster debut of SVF1 holding DoorDash, and the pandemic-driven demand for Uber Eats. The main company has ramped up its own investments, and SVF2 has accelerated its activity in recent weeks.
Here are a few of the top SVF2 investments from this past week:
- BlackRock and Vision Fund 2 led the $640M round for retail-focused computer vision company Trax, which uses an AI platform and image recognition technologies to provide consumer packaged goods companies and grocery stores with granular visibility into the rapidly changing stock. The startup recently released an autonomous shelf-monitoring solution.
- The fund led the $200M funding round for Indian social commerce startup Meesho at a $2.1B valuation The company's online marketplace connects businesses to potential customers across all of the popular social networks. Meesho offers logistics, payment processing, and other management services for the more than 13M sellers in its network.
- Vision Fund 2 and Franklin Trust co-led a $210M infusion for privacy, security, and governance platform OneTrust, bringing the total Series C round up to $510M at a $5.5B valuation. OneTrust said SoftBank's investment opened a strategic geographical position in Japan for the company, which helps businesses operationalize trust through agile, centralized workloads across privacy, security, data governance, and third-party risk.
- The fund became one of the largest shareholders of media localization services company Iyuno-SDI Group with a $160M investment and scored a board seat in the deal. The startup, which expanded through a merger two weeks ago, offers dubbing, subtitling, and access services in over 100 languages using a combination of human linguistic skills and AI and neural machine translation technologies. SoftBank's Ventures Asia VC arm first invested in Iyuno in 2018.
