Fed's Jerome Powell sees U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' (updated)
Apr. 11, 2021
- "We feel like we're at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a "60 Minutes" interview set to air this evening.
- He credits the vaccination rate, combined with strong monetary and fiscal policies, for supporting a brighter outlook.
- "So the principal risk to our economy is really that the disease would spread again," he said, urging people to continue wearing masks and socially distancing.
- Update at 8:02 PM ET: The economy seems to be at an "inflection point" with "strong growth" and employment prospects starting "right now," he said. (updated at 7:55 PM ET).
- Private forecasters are seeing between 6% and 7% GDP growth this year, with the growth in H2 being very strong."
- That's not to say the Fed's key interest rate will be increased any time soon. When asked about the possibility that rates could be increased this year, Powell answered that it's "highly unlikely" such an action would be taken this year.
- "It's going to take some time" for the part of the economy hurt most by the pandemic — such as restaurants, hotels, and travel — to recover completely and for all of those jobs to return, he said.
- When asked what risk worries him the most, Powell answers "cyber-risk," specifically a scenario where a financial institution would be unable to track payments in its system.
- And while Powell is sounding optimistic about the economy. Last week he emphasized the the recovery is uneven and "incomplete."
- Powell and other Fed officials have also recently been emphasizing that the central bank won't adjust policy rates or the pace of asset purchases on expectations of a recovery. Rather, the Federal Open Market Committee will wait until it sees evidence of the economic recovery.
- In the minutes to the FOMC's March 16-17 meeting, released on April 7, the committee said it would likely be "some time" before "substantial further progress" toward its maximum employment and price stability goals are realized.