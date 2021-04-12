Ingersoll Rand nears $1.7B deal to sell golf cart business to P-E firm - Reuters
Apr. 11, 2021 10:10 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)IRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is near a deal to sell its golf cart business to private equity firm Platinum Equity for ~$1.7B, which could be announced as soon as tomorrow, Reuters reports.
- The deal would be the latest in a series of divestitures that CEO Vicente Reynal has launched to pay down debt and streamline the company following last year's merger of Ingersoll Rand's industrial business with Gardner Denver.
- Ingersoll Rand recently sold a majority stake in its high pressure solutions business to American Industrial Partners for $300M.