Blueprint Medicines reports data from systemic mastocytosis program at AACR 2021

Apr. 12, 2021
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces data from its systemic mastocytosis (SM) program at AACR Annual Meeting 2021.
  • The presentations focus on data of Ayvakit (avapritinib) in advanced SM, the impact of Ayvakit on skin manifestations of SM, and Phase 1 trial data for BLU-263.
  • Highlights from Phase 2 PATHFINDER Trial
  • 75% (95% CI: 57%, 89%) of patients had a confirmed response, which was defined as complete remission with full or partial recovery of peripheral blood counts (CR/CRh), partial remission or clinical improvement.
  • The median time to response was two months, and all responses were ongoing at a median follow-up of 10.4 months.
  • The CRh rate was 19%, with a median time to CRh of 5.6 months. These results show that responses deepened over time at a rate consistent with the EXPLORER trial.
  • In new patient-reported outcomes data, Ayvakit showed a statistically significant reduction in total symptom score after 40 weeks (p<0.001).
  • Treatment with AYVAKIT resulted in robust improvements in patient-reported quality of life, reductions in serum tryptase, bone marrow mast cells, KIT D816V allele burden and spleen volume.
  • Data highlights from PIONEER Trial
  • Following 12 weeks of treatment, Ayvakit significantly reduced the proportion of aberrant CD30-positive mast cells in skin lesions compared to placebo (p=0.0082), as of a data cutoff date of December 4, 2020.
  • Skin lesional tissue at baseline had more CD30-positive than CD25-positive mast cells.
  • These data suggest that CD30 may be an important biomarker of aberrant mast cells in SM-related skin lesions.
  • BLU-263 – Safety and Pharmacokinetics Profile from Phase 1 Trial in Healthy Volunteers
  • BLU-263 was well-tolerated across all doses studied. Pharmacokinetic data showed dose-dependent increases in systemic exposure of BLU-263, with the half-life of BLU-263 supporting once-daily dosing.
  • The company plans to evaluate BLU-263 at multiple doses in Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 HARBOR trial in patients with non-advanced SM, with trial expected to begin in mid-2021.
  • Blueprint Medicines will host a live webcast today at at 8:00 a.m. ET to review data for multiple research- and clinical-stage programs presented at the AACR annual meeting.
