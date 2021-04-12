Blueprint Medicines reports data from systemic mastocytosis program at AACR 2021
Apr. 12, 2021 5:24 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)BPMCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announces data from its systemic mastocytosis (SM) program at AACR Annual Meeting 2021.
- The presentations focus on data of Ayvakit (avapritinib) in advanced SM, the impact of Ayvakit on skin manifestations of SM, and Phase 1 trial data for BLU-263.
- Highlights from Phase 2 PATHFINDER Trial
- 75% (95% CI: 57%, 89%) of patients had a confirmed response, which was defined as complete remission with full or partial recovery of peripheral blood counts (CR/CRh), partial remission or clinical improvement.
- The median time to response was two months, and all responses were ongoing at a median follow-up of 10.4 months.
- The CRh rate was 19%, with a median time to CRh of 5.6 months. These results show that responses deepened over time at a rate consistent with the EXPLORER trial.
- In new patient-reported outcomes data, Ayvakit showed a statistically significant reduction in total symptom score after 40 weeks (p<0.001).
- Treatment with AYVAKIT resulted in robust improvements in patient-reported quality of life, reductions in serum tryptase, bone marrow mast cells, KIT D816V allele burden and spleen volume.
- Data highlights from PIONEER Trial
- Following 12 weeks of treatment, Ayvakit significantly reduced the proportion of aberrant CD30-positive mast cells in skin lesions compared to placebo (p=0.0082), as of a data cutoff date of December 4, 2020.
- Skin lesional tissue at baseline had more CD30-positive than CD25-positive mast cells.
- These data suggest that CD30 may be an important biomarker of aberrant mast cells in SM-related skin lesions.
- BLU-263 – Safety and Pharmacokinetics Profile from Phase 1 Trial in Healthy Volunteers
- BLU-263 was well-tolerated across all doses studied. Pharmacokinetic data showed dose-dependent increases in systemic exposure of BLU-263, with the half-life of BLU-263 supporting once-daily dosing.
- The company plans to evaluate BLU-263 at multiple doses in Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 HARBOR trial in patients with non-advanced SM, with trial expected to begin in mid-2021.
- Blueprint Medicines will host a live webcast today at at 8:00 a.m. ET to review data for multiple research- and clinical-stage programs presented at the AACR annual meeting.
- #AACR21