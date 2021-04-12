MoSys buys five patents related to search and classification algorithms
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) has expanded its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms.
- "Cloud data centers and new 5G networks require higher performance and more flexible programming of networking functions and processor offloads to support a dynamic infrastructure while minimizing capital and operating expenditures," said Michael Miller, MoSys Chief Technical Officer. "Our Stellar Packet Classification IP will help OEMs and network operators deliver configurable platforms capable of supporting millions of rules at hundreds of gigabits per second."
- Shares +6% premarket.