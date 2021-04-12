Affimed shares gain 5% on encouraging AFM24 data in EGFR-expressing solid tumors

Apr. 12, 2021 6:41 AM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)AFMDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announces pre-clinical data on its Innate Cell Engager (ICE) AFM24 as monotherapy and in combination with adoptively transferred NK cells at AACR Meeting 2021.
  • AFM24 induces NK cell-mediated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) against EGFR-expressing tumor cells even in the presence of competing IgG and can induce potent cell killing in tumors independent of KRAS mutations.
  • In addition, data from a xenograft mouse model demonstrate that AFM24 in combination with NK cells results in dose-dependent tumor regression.
  • “AFM24’s novel mechanism of action is independent of EGFR signaling and has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for EGFR-expressing solid tumors,” said Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Affimed’s Chief Scientific Officer.
  • In February 2020, Affimed collaborated with Roche to explore the combination of AFM24 with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq).
  • AFMD shares up 5.5% premarket trading at $10.31.
  • #AACR21
