BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to combine in an all-stock deal
Apr. 12, 2021 6:56 AM ETCadence Bank (CADE)CADEBy: SA News Team
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) inks an agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of more than $6.0B.
- As per the terms, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS for each share of CADE they own. Additionally, the agreement allows for a one-time special cash dividend to CADE shareholders of $1.25/share in conjunction with the merger's close.
- BancorpSouth shareholders will own ~55%, and Cadence shareholders will own ~45% of the combined company.
- The deal was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
- The company will combine the aesthetics of both brands and logos and operate as Cadence Bank.
- Dan Rollins will be the Chairman and CEO, and Paul Murphy will serve as Executive Vice Chairman of the combined company.
- Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share at close and 17% accretion to each of BancorpSouth's and Cadence's earnings per share in 2022 (assuming fully realized cost savings for illustrative purposes) and 14% if 75% of cost savings are realized.
- Shares of Cadence Bancorp are up 2.5% in the premarket session.
