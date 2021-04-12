BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to combine in an all-stock deal

  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) inks an agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of more than $6.0B.
  • As per the terms, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS for each share of CADE they own. Additionally, the agreement allows for a one-time special cash dividend to CADE shareholders of $1.25/share in conjunction with the merger's close.
  • BancorpSouth shareholders will own ~55%, and Cadence shareholders will own ~45% of the combined company.
  • The deal was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
  • The company will combine the aesthetics of both brands and logos and operate as Cadence Bank.
  • Dan Rollins will be the Chairman and CEO, and Paul Murphy will serve as Executive Vice Chairman of the combined company.
  • Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share at close and 17% accretion to each of BancorpSouth's and Cadence's earnings per share in 2022 (assuming fully realized cost savings for illustrative purposes) and 14% if 75% of cost savings are realized.
  • Shares of Cadence Bancorp are up 2.5% in the premarket session.
  • Press Release
