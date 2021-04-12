Vaalco Energy taps Maxwell as new CEO as Bounds departs

Apr. 12, 2021 7:06 AM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)EGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) names board member George Maxwell as its new CEO effective immediately, replacing Cary Bounds, who is leaving the company "to pursue other interests."
  • Maxwell joined Vaalco's board last June and has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry; he founded Eland Oil & Gas in 2009 and served as CEO during 2014-19 until the company was acquired by Seplat Petroleum in December 2019.
  • Bounds had served as Vaalco's CEO since 2016.
  • Vaalco lost its CFO last month with the retirement of Elizabeth Prochnow.
