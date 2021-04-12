Kaixin stock higher premarket as Haitaoche inks cooperation agreement with Jingdong to tap fast-growing e-commerce auto market
Apr. 12, 2021 7:09 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)KXINBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Haitaoche Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +8.6% premarket, after it announces that Haitaoche has signed a cooperation agreement with Jingdong Century Trade Limited (Jingdong), a leading online retail platform in China to tap into China’s fast-growing e-commerce auto market.
- Under the terms of the agreement, both parties aim to achieve a total sale of RMB 2B (~$308M) worth of Haitaoche consumer vehicles on the Jingdong platform, resulting in an increase in sales volume by at least 50% annually during a three-year period.
- The total sales of the cooperation pact is RMB 9.5B (~$1.4B).
