Kaixin stock higher premarket as Haitaoche inks cooperation agreement with Jingdong to tap fast-growing e-commerce auto market

Apr. 12, 2021 7:09 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)KXINBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Haitaoche Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) +8.6% premarket, after it announces that Haitaoche has signed a cooperation agreement with Jingdong Century Trade Limited (Jingdong), a leading online retail platform in China to tap into China’s fast-growing e-commerce auto market.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, both parties aim to achieve a total sale of RMB 2B (~$308M) worth of Haitaoche consumer vehicles on the Jingdong platform, resulting in an increase in sales volume by at least 50% annually during a three-year period.
  • The total sales of the cooperation pact is RMB 9.5B (~$1.4B).
  • Previously in Mar. 05, Kaixin stock higher as Haitaoche's in talk with a leading Chinese online retail platform to tap fast-growing e-commerce auto market
  • Previously in Jan.04, Kaixin to acquire 100% of share capital of Haitaoche.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.