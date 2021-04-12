Eli Lilly and U.S. government amend supply agreement for COVID-19 therapy

Apr. 12, 2021 7:21 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and the U.S. government have agreed to modify an existing purchase agreement for Lilly’s neutralizing antibody therapies for COVID-19 which have received FDA’s emergency use authorization.
  • The two parties will amend the agreement of bamlanivimab alone and focus on the supply of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together, a statement from Lilly said.
  • The change is in accordance with Lilly's planned transition to only supply bamlanivimab and etesevimab together.
  • The company will deliver etesevimab to complement bamlanivimab doses already purchased by the U.S. government.
  • As part of an agreement signed in February 2021, the U.S. government committed to purchase a total of 1.45M doses of bamlanivimab alone from Lilly.
