Cardiol posts topline results from early-stage heart disease study

  • Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCQX:CRTPF) posts positive topline results from a Phase I single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial of CardiolRx, an oral cannabidiol formulation being developed for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammation associated with heart disease.
  • The Phase I trial was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of CardiolRx at various dose levels.
  • Topline results showed that CardiolRx was safe and generally well tolerated at all dose levels, with no serious adverse events reported in the study.
  • Results are expected to support the company's plans to file an IND application with the FDA for a Phase II international trial in acute myocarditis.
