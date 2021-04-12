Cardiol posts topline results from early-stage heart disease study
- Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCQX:CRTPF) posts positive topline results from a Phase I single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial of CardiolRx, an oral cannabidiol formulation being developed for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammation associated with heart disease.
- The Phase I trial was a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of CardiolRx at various dose levels.
- Topline results showed that CardiolRx was safe and generally well tolerated at all dose levels, with no serious adverse events reported in the study.
- Results are expected to support the company's plans to file an IND application with the FDA for a Phase II international trial in acute myocarditis.