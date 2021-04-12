Ingersoll Rand confirms Club Car sale to Platinum Equity for $1.68B
Apr. 12, 2021 8:02 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)IRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) +4.8% pre-market after agreeing to sell its Specialty Vehicle Technologies segment to the Platinum Equity private equity firm for $1.68B, which is ~12x 2020 segment adjusted EBITDA.
- Ingersoll Rand says the sale materially reduces net leverage to less than 1x and provides significant capital flexibility.
- "The Club Car divestiture achieves a premium valuation for the leader in the golf, commercial and consumer low-speed vehicle market," the company says.
- Ingersoll Rand recently sold a majority stake in its high pressure solutions business to American Industrial Partners for $300M.