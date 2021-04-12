Future Fintech amends agreement to acquire Nice Talent Asset Management
Apr. 12, 2021 8:06 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)FTFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) trades 2.3% higher premarket after entering into an amendment to its Share Exchange Agreement with Joy Rich Enterprises to acquire 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hong Kong-based asset management company Nice Talent Asset Management (NTAM).
- NTAM's current business partners include major international banks and its clients cover the spectrum from well-established institutional funds to high net worth retail customers.
- Post amendment terms, total purchase price for a 90% equity interest in NTAM is HK$144M (~$18.7M) of which 60% will be paid in shares; remaining 40% will be paid in FTFT common stock as per achievement of EBIT goals by NTAM for 2021 and 2022 as stated in the agreement.