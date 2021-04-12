Match Group stock gains as BTIG upgrade forecasts H2 outperformance
Apr. 12, 2021 8:12 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)MTCHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- With the year-to-date pullback as the "immediate catalyst," BTIG upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from Neutral to Buy and initiates a $175 price target.
- Analyst Jake Fuller also sees upside for Match in the second half of 2021 and through 2022-25, driven by re-opening tailwinds, new product launches, the Hyperconnect acquisition, and opportunities in emerging brands and live streaming.
- The analyst sees a $1B+ opportunity across the emerging brand portfolio and sees Hyperconnect adding "several hundred million more to that."
- Match's H2 outperformance will likely be driven by the re-opening tailwind, the broader rollout of Tinder Platinum, and the closing of the Hyperconnect deal.
- Match shares are up 2.2% pre-market to $147.
- Related: In February, Match announced plans to acquire South Korea-based social discovery and video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.73B in cash and stock.