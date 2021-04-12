Match Group stock gains as BTIG upgrade forecasts H2 outperformance

Apr. 12, 2021 8:12 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)MTCHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • With the year-to-date pullback as the "immediate catalyst," BTIG upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from Neutral to Buy and initiates a $175 price target.
  • Analyst Jake Fuller also sees upside for Match in the second half of 2021 and through 2022-25, driven by re-opening tailwinds, new product launches, the Hyperconnect acquisition, and opportunities in emerging brands and live streaming.
  • The analyst sees a $1B+ opportunity across the emerging brand portfolio and sees Hyperconnect adding "several hundred million more to that."
  • Match's H2 outperformance will likely be driven by the re-opening tailwind, the broader rollout of Tinder Platinum, and the closing of the Hyperconnect deal.
  • Match shares are up 2.2% pre-market to $147.
  • Related: In February, Match announced plans to acquire South Korea-based social discovery and video technology company Hyperconnect for $1.73B in cash and stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.