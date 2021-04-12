Flagship Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics ink RNAscope partnership
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Flagship Biosciences announce a partnership to use a clinically validated tumor expression assay utilizing RNAscope and tissue image analysis.
- In a recent poster shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, the companies presented data on the validation of a Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) RNAscope chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) assay and digital image analysis solution.
- DKK1 is a secreted modulator of Wnt signaling that is frequently overexpressed in tumors and associated with a poor prognosis for patients.
- Flagship conducts the RNAscope assay, image analysis, data analysis, and in-house pathologist review, providing the information needed to make clinical trial enrollment decisions.