Flagship Biosciences and Leap Therapeutics ink RNAscope partnership

  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Flagship Biosciences announce a partnership to use a clinically validated tumor expression assay utilizing RNAscope and tissue image analysis.
  • In a recent poster shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, the companies presented data on the validation of a Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) RNAscope chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) assay and digital image analysis solution.
  • DKK1 is a secreted modulator of Wnt signaling that is frequently overexpressed in tumors and associated with a poor prognosis for patients.
  • Flagship conducts the RNAscope assay, image analysis, data analysis, and in-house pathologist review, providing the information needed to make clinical trial enrollment decisions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.