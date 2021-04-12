Esports Technologies boosts expected pricing of IPO
Apr. 12, 2021 8:16 AM ETEsports Technologies, Inc. (EBET)EBETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Esports Technologies (EBET) now plans to offer 2.0M shares to investors in the range of $5.00 to $6.00 per share.
- The online gambling platform was originally expected to price its initial public offering in a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share.
- The IPO is expected to off sometime this week or next.
- The company says its mission is to define, shape and drive growth of the current and future esports wagering ecosystem by providing advanced product, platform and marketing solutions directly to service providers and customers. Esports operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, which is an esports/sportsbook that is focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America.