Osisko Gold acquires Spring Valley royalties; sees Q1 revenues C$66.9M
Apr. 12, 2021
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) +0.6% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q1 revenues of C$66.9M on 19,960 attributable gold equiv. oz., with cash operating margin of C46.5M.
- Osisko says its preliminary cash operating margin for royalties and streams during the quarter was ~94%.
- The company also says it agrees to acquire six royalties and one precious metal offtake, from two private sellers, for US$26M.
- Osisko says four of the royalties are on claims overlying the Spring Valley project and increase its current net smelter return royalty on Spring Valley to 2.5%-3% from 0.5%.
