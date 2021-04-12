Osisko Gold acquires Spring Valley royalties; sees Q1 revenues C$66.9M

Apr. 12, 2021 8:24 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)ORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) +0.6% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q1 revenues of C$66.9M on 19,960 attributable gold equiv. oz., with cash operating margin of C46.5M.
  • Osisko says its preliminary cash operating margin for royalties and streams during the quarter was ~94%.
  • The company also says it agrees to acquire six royalties and one precious metal offtake, from two private sellers, for US$26M.
  • Osisko says four of the royalties are on claims overlying the Spring Valley project and increase its current net smelter return royalty on Spring Valley to 2.5%-3% from 0.5%.
  • Osisko is tweaking its business model with the completion of Osisko Development, Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.