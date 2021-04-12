Goodyear purchase of Cooper Tire gets simplified antitrust review in China
Apr. 12, 2021 8:29 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)GTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goodyear Tire's (NASDAQ:GT) planned acquisition of Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB) is being review under a simplified procedure by China's antitrust regulator, according to a Chinese filing.
- The transaction was filed with China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on April 9. The parties have until April 21 to object to the case as being filed as a simple procedure.
- The Chinese news is important for the deal as at least one analyst has said that the Chinese review would likely dictate the timing for the deal.
- Recall that Cooper Tire was almost sold to India's Apollo Tyres in 2013, though the deal was scuttled partly due to issues with a Cooper joint venture in China.