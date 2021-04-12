Mirum and Vivet ink exclusive worldwide option and license agreement
Apr. 12, 2021 8:34 AM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)MIRMBy: SA News Team
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Vivet Therapeutics announce an agreement for the exclusive option to develop and commercialize Vivet’s two proprietary AAV gene therapy programs for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
- The two programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802, are currently being evaluated in preclinical studies by Vivet.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Vivet will continue to advance the preclinical studies for VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively.
- Mirum has the exclusive option to license the programs after which Mirum would lead the clinical development and any future commercialization of the programs.
- Until that time, Mirum will provide funding to support the continued research and development costs associated with the two gene therapy programs.