Mirum and Vivet ink exclusive worldwide option and license agreement

  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Vivet Therapeutics announce an agreement for the exclusive option to develop and commercialize Vivet’s two proprietary AAV gene therapy programs for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
  • The two programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802, are currently being evaluated in preclinical studies by Vivet.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Vivet will continue to advance the preclinical studies for VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively.
  • Mirum has the exclusive option to license the programs after which Mirum would lead the clinical development and any future commercialization of the programs.
  • Until that time, Mirum will provide funding to support the continued research and development costs associated with the two gene therapy programs.
