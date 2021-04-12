Allogene and Springworks starts dosing in early-stage multiple myeloma study

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 trial evaluating the company's investigational anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) AlloCAR T therapy, in combination with nirogacestat in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The Phase 1 trial, which is part of the ongoing UNIVERSAL trial being conducted by Allogene, is an open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the ALLO-715 combo in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Allogene is sponsoring and conducting the Phase 1 study, with the companies forming a joint development committee to oversee this portion of the clinical study.
  • Allogene shares up nearly 1% premarket, while SpringWorks stock was was largely unchanged.
