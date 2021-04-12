Kintara glioblastoma candidate VAL-083 benefits progression-free survival
Apr. 12, 2021
- Interim data from two phase 2 trials of Kintara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KTRA) glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) candidate VAL-083 showed that the drug extends progression-free survival ("PFS") compared to a standard of care.
- In the first trial, newly diagnosed patients who received VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) as adjuvant therapy after receiving radiation and temozolomide (TMZ) achieved median PFS of 10 months compared to historical TMZ control of 5.3 months and 6.9 months seen in other studies.
- For patients who received VAL-083 following radiation and TMZ failure, median overall survival was 7.5 months, compared to 7.2 months seen in patients who received lomustine in a prior study.
- In the second study, newly-diagnosed patients given VAL-083 as a first-line treatment had a median PFS of 9.3 months as of March 11, compared to historical TMZ control of 5.3 months and 6.9 months seen in other studies.
- Data for both studies was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting.
- Kintara shares are up 1.6% to $1.89 in premarket trading.
