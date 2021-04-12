Dow Jones, S&P edge back from all-time highs
Apr. 12, 2021 9:32 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISP500, COMP.IND, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stocks are dipping, with the S&P (SP500) -0.2%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.3% and and Dow Jones (DJI) -0.1% off slightly as investors gear up for earnings this week.
- Interest rates are also moving cautiously, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat at 1.67%.
- Fed Chairman Jay Powell said in his weekend interview that the economy was at an "inflection point" but echoed his past dovish talking points.
- The White House was out this morning saying that inflation will run hotter, but that will be transitory.
- The big consumer inflation numbers, along with their big base effects. will come out before the bell tomorrow.
- David Kotok, CIO of Cumberland Advisers, says he is fully invested and expects the market to continue rising and doesn't see inflationary pressures coming until the second half of the decade.
- The pandemic has taken "a big chunk of aggregate demand" that has to be refilled and "Jay Powell and the Fed have been doing the right thing and, if anything, they will have to do more and, if anything, fiscal policy will have to do more.," Kotok told Bloomberg.
- The megacap stocks are mixed, with Microsoft in focus after it officially agreed to acquire Nuance for $19.7B.
- China tech is also gaining attention after Alibaba escaped a more stringent antitrust penalty, but Ant Group was directed by the PBOC to become a financial holding company.