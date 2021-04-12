Patrick Industries completes acquisition of Hyperform

  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) has completed the acquisition of Hyperform, manufacturer of high-quality, non-slip foam flooring, operating under the SeaDek brand name for the marine OEM market and aftermarket.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Hyperform also serves the Pool and spa, Powersports, and utility markets under SwimDek and EndeavorDek.
  • The acquisition of SeaDek included working capital, real estate, and other assets and was funded under the company's credit facility.
  • SeaDek had full-year 2020 revenues of ~$25.0M, and the company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income per share.
