Riot Blockchain stock climbs after March bitcoin production rises 80% Y/Y
Apr. 12, 2021 9:21 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), BTC-USDRIOT, BTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock jumps 5.7% in premarket trading after reporting it produced 187 bitcoin (BTC-USD) in March 2021, an 80% increase from its pre-halving March 2020 production of 104 BTC.
- In Q1 2021, RIOT produced 491 bitcoin, up 7% vs. pre-halving Q1 2020 production of 281 bitcoin; as of March 31, Riot holds more than 1,565 bitcoin on its balance sheet, all of which were produced by its mining operations.
- Bitcoin gains 1.5%, trading recently at ~$60.5K, up 78% in the past three months.
- Riot's stock gains have far outpaced bitcoin's in the past six months as seen in chart below.
- Last week, Riot announced contracts to add 42,000 more S19j Antminers for $138.5M.