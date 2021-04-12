Benchmark sees heavy Roku upside in global growth
Apr. 12, 2021 9:27 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Investors should be buying the spring dip in Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Benchmark says, expecting the international story is just getting started.
- The shares have already added nearly 30% since late March, but they're still 23% lower than their 52-week high from early February. And that offers an opportunity, Benchmark says.
- That rebound should continue "backstopped by healthy advertising tailwinds and recent organic content purchases," it says.
- And an eventual breakout globally "seems likely to highlight just how early innings Roku is in terms of global penetration."
- The firm has a Buy rating and $600 price target, implying 60.5% upside.
- The stock is down 0.3% premarket.
- Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.