SS&C to acquire Mainstream implying enterprise value of $225M
Apr. 12, 2021 9:43 AM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)SSNC
- SS&C Technologies (SSNC +0.3%) entered into a conditional Scheme Implementation Deed with Mainstream wherein the former will acquire 100% of the shares and outstanding equity rights in the latter at A$2.00 per security pursuant to a scheme of arrangement.
- Mainstream is a provider of investment administration, middle office, fund accounting, superannuation administration, share registry and unit registry (transfer agency) services to leading fund managers and superannuation funds, family offices and dealer groups.
- Terms of the proposed acquisition imply an enterprise value for Mainstream of ~A$296M ($225M) which includes transaction costs and net debt.
- Transaction expected to close in 3Q21.