Patrick Industries closes on Hyperform deal
Apr. 12, 2021 9:46 AM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)PATKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Patrick Industries (PATK +0.1%) closes on the acquisition of Hyperform.
- Hyperform is described as a leading manufacturer of high-quality, non-slip foam flooring, operating under the SeaDek brand name, for the marine OEM market and aftermarket.
- SeaDek operates out of two manufacturing facilities located in Rockledge, Florida and in Cocoa, Florida, which possess full marketing, laboratory, prototyping, and research and development capabilities.
- SeaDek generated revenue of around $25M in 2020.
- Patrick expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income per share.
- CEO statement on the acquisition: "This acquisition provides significant opportunities for growth in both the OEM market and the aftermarket as well as additional resources and channels to further expand our marine products and accessories offerings to the markets we serve across the U.S. and internationally. Consistent with previous acquisitions, we will support SeaDek with a financial and operational foundation that will allow it to continue to capitalize on its core competencies while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and brand that have been so important to its success."
