Jefferies reinstates bullish take on communications towers with 5G, Dish spending ahead
Apr. 12, 2021 American Tower Corporation (AMT), CCI, SBACAMT, CCI, SBAC
- Jefferies is reinstating positive coverage on the communications tower REITs - American Tower (AMT +0.5%), Crown Castle International (CCI +0.7%) and SBA Communications (SBAC +0.7%) - seeing a positive inflection point ahead.
- That comes via the twin tailwinds of 5G investments and Dish Network expansion settle in for the next few years, the firm notes.
- The 5G investment cycle is just getting started, the firm says, which will drive equipment upgrades alongside new leasing. And deployment will call for "minimal" new capital expenditures from the companies.
- The firm is expecting compound annual growth in adjusted funds from operations in the 8-10% range through 2024, for all three companies.
- Meanwhile, while their AFFO multiples are about 3x turns above the five-year average, they're also about 3x turns below recent highs, pointing to a growth inflection.
- Its top pick in the space, American Tower, trades at a discount to the others using a multiple of 2022 adjusted funds from operations, Jefferies says.