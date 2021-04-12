Red Cat announces issuance of U.S. patent on drone positioning system
Apr. 12, 2021 9:54 AM ETRed Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)RCATBy: SA News Team
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,877,162 to Skypersonic, which the company had signed a definitive agreement to acquire in February 2021.
- Entitled "Terrestrial Based Positioning Systems and Methods," the '162 patent is the first U.S. patent issued to Skypersonic.
- The patent covers terrestrial based positioning technology deployed in Skyloc, Skypersonic's real time environmental monitoring drone system.
- Red Cat expects the deal for Skypersonic to close in April.
- "We look forward to welcoming the Skypersonic team to the Red Cat organization and working together to develop other drone products, services and software solutions," Allan Evans, President of Fat Shark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat said.